Storm expected with potential flooding, damaging winds

RIVERSIDE – Warm and mostly sunny weather in Riverside County today is expected to give way to potentially damaging winds and rainfall that could cause flooding as a strong Pacific storm moves into the region later this

week.

The wet winter storm is expected to bring light rain starting late Thursday, and strong winds and heavy rain Friday afternoon through Friday night. Showers will continue Saturday and decrease Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A storm system will move through Southern California late Thursday night through Saturday,” according to the weather service. “Heavy precipitation and strong, damaging winds are expected for some areas.”

Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain was expected to fall in the majority of Riverside County Friday through Saturday, with lesser amounts in the Coachella Valley.

Anticipated rainfall amounts through Saturday are expected to be .36 of an inch in Thermal; .60 of an inch in Palm Springs; 1.50 inches in Anza; 1.69 inches in Hemet; 2.58 inches in Temecula; 2.81 inches in the city of Riverside;

and 3.59 inches in Lake Elsinore, according to the NWS. The snow level is expected to fall to about 6,500 feet by Friday night.

The rain may cause flash flooding, river flooding and debris flows.

The Whitewater River will likely record significant flows. Watersheds like the Whitewater running though the Coachella Valley will be prone to flooding, forecasters said.

Once the soil becomes saturated, flooding may also occur at low water crossing, near stream banks, in poorly draining urban areas and below recently burned locales. Rock slides may close some steep rural highways, according to the NWS.

Related