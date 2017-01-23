Storms to continue through the day bringing rain, heavy mountain snow

RIVERSIDE – More rain and mountain snow at elevations as low as 4,000 feet are expected in Riverside County today as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.

Numerous National Weather Service warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect in various parts of the Inland Empire, but most will expire later today as the storm begins to move out of the area. Showers will continue

during the day today, with the greatest precipitation totals mostly near the mountains, then will gradually decrease through Tuesday.

A high wind warning for Riverside and the surrounding valleys will expire at 6 a.m. Forecasters said the winds would likely die down significantly by sunrise in most areas, except the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, where winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 mph will be possible. A less severe wind advisory for those areas will extend from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A winter storm warning for the mountains, denoting an expectation of heavy snowfall that could affect traffic, is set to expire at 6 p.m. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, albeit weakened. A flash flood watch for the entire county, including the Coachella Valley, prompted by heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will also expire this evening.

In a 24-hour period ending at 7 p.m. Sunday, top rainfall amounts recorded around the county were 2.48 inches in Norco; 2.19 in Murrieta; 2.17 in Temecula; 2.09 at Railroad Canyon Dam; 1.65 at Lake Matthews; 1.59 at Presidential Park in Riverside; 1.46 at the Whitewater Trout Farm; 1.40 in French Valley; 1.37 at the lower Tahquitz Creek; 1.34 in Tick Ridge; 1.32 in Anza; and 1.30 in the Morongo Valley, according to NWS data.

An urban and small stream flood advisory for areas along the Coachella Canal will remain in effect until 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall on the mountain slopes will be draining into the Whitewater River Basin through Monday night, along with surface flow from periods of showers moving over the Coachella Valley,” according to the NWS. “This will create flows through the Coachella Canal capable of inundating low-water crossings, and may create pockets of dangerous, swift-water stretches.”

Forecasters said flooding would likely occur in Bermuda Dunes, Cathedral City, Coachella, Indian Wells, Indio, La Quinta, Mecca, Palm Desert, northern Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Thousand Palms and Whitewater.

The storm is expected to weaken Tuesday, and building high pressure is expected to bring drier, warmer weather Wednesday through next weekend, according to the weather service.