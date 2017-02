SUN CITY – Riverside County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Sun City business Saturday, Feb. 11.

The robbery was reported at 9:10 a.m. in the 27300 block of Sun City Boulevard, according to deputies.

The suspect entered the business, stole an undisclosed sum of money and fled the scene before authorities could arrive, deputies said.

It was not clear if the suspect was armed and no description of him was immediately available.