Sun City’s Kings Inn memorialized with historical marker

MENIFEE – For residents living in Sun City in the 1960s, the place to be for dining and nightlife was the Kings Inn, which was located on the corner of Bradley Road and Cherry Hills Boulevard. Modeled after his first Kings Inn in Arizona, Del Webb’s establishment was built to provide lodging and meals to visitors of his Sun City, California, active retirement community.

Today, a new historical monument has been installed at the vicinity of the Kings Inn. It is one of 12 historical monuments that are being placed to honor early pioneers, schoolhouses and other historic locations in the city of Menifee. The Kings Inn Monument has been set in the front landscaping area of Menifee’s newly relocated Fire Station No. 7.

The monument was originally the idea of Riverside County Supervisor Marion Ashley, who helped by providing grant funds to the historical association for the monuments. Menifee provided matching funds using parks fees paid by developers and is coordinating with local historian Bill Zimmerman to locate and install the markers.

“It’s really impressive to see this new city growing while having the wisdom and maturity to honor its historic past,” Jaime Jurtado said, while visiting the newly placed monument. Hurtado serves as chief of staff to Ashley.

For more information about Sun City’s history, visit the Menifee History Museum, which is open Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Also, visit online at www.menifeehistory.com.