TEMECULA: Suspected Serial Robber Arrested in Temecula After 10th Heist

TEMECULA – A month-long string of armed robberies in and around Murrieta and Temecula has ended with the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect at a casino, sheriffs deputies said today.

Brandon William Geer allegedly pulled three robberies in less than three hours early Wednesaday morning, and was arrested following the third one.

His hometown was not revealed.

Detectives believe he also committed seven additional robberies in a spree that started Dec. 10. That’s when when the suspect allegedly flashed a handgun at employees of an undisclosed business in the 25900 block of Newport Road in Menifee and got away with a small sum of cash, deputies said.

In the weeks following, six more robberies were committed in Perris, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar and Temecula, and they were linked to the same perpetrator, according to Sgt. Curt Harris.

The trio of robberies on Wednesday were capped at in the 44500 block of Bedford Court, and deputies said the suspect fled east on Temecula Parkway.

While authorities searched for Geer, they relayed his description to security at the nearby Pechanga Resort & Casino, according to Harris.

About 30 minutes later, Pechanga security personnel notified deputies that they had detained a person who matched the suspect’s description.

Shortly thereafter, Geer was arrested for suspicion of committing the Bedford robbery.

After further investigation, deputies determined he was a suspect in the nine previous robberies as well.

He was booked into the Southwest Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $675,000 bail.

