SUV rolls over, slows traffic on northbound I-15 in Lake Elsinore

Traffic was extremely slowed for a 3-mile stretch of the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after an SUV became overturned.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on the northbound I-15 south of Main Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The SUV, a Mercury Mountaineer, was occupied by a man and three dogs, according to the log.

The Riverside County Fire Department was summoned to the scene of the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the man had suffered injuries.

A California Department of Transportation Quickmap showed traffic on the 15 Freeway extremely slowed from just south of Main Street to Malaga Road.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a towing company was said to be in route to pick up the SUV.

