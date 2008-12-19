Swap meet opens in Lake Elsinore

Five-dollar sunglasses, marked-down furniture, inexpensive houseplants, reasonably priced local fruits and vegetables and much more are being sold at The Diamond stadium in Lake Elsinore.
The Marketplace at The Diamond had its grand opening last Sunday with more than 100 vendors.
The swap meet will be open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in part of the stadium’s parking lot.
There will always be free admission and parking, live music and entertainment, food, a jolly jumper and vendors offering many different bargains.
Like at the opening, this weekend people can enjoy free hot dogs and pony rides; treats and events will be different in the weeks to come.
“There is no used or old stuff,” said co-organizer Rikki Robles the morning of the opening. “We are hoping to expand to 200 to 300 vendors by February and be open both Saturday and Sunday.
“We have a certified farmers’ market that will grow as well. We like to keep that local.
“There will be karate demonstrations, dance exhibitions and hopefully get some theater productions. Kids can show off their talents.”
Partnered with the Storm, the 22-year-old Lake Elsinore resident recently graduated with a business degree and co-organizes the swap meet with her father, Frank, a well-established entrepreneur.
“It’s a family business,” said Frank as his mother handed out free hot dog tickets and his wife helped attendees with questions at the information booth.
The Robles family started a small swap meet earlier this year not far from the stadium, but it was shut down by the city because of parking issues and the fact that it was in a dirt lot.
One of the vendors at that swap meet suggested the Storm, which sparked the idea of approaching the stadium.
“They are awesome and very down to earth,” Rikki said. “They were excited to get things rolling in Lake Elsinore and the surrounding cities. Temecula [and] Murrieta were very welcoming and accommodating, too.”
The last time Lake Elsinore had a swap meet was 20 years ago. The one in Oceanside is supposed to be closing; there is currently a swap meet in Escondido and a small one on Winchester Road on the way to Hemet.
The marketplace probably won’t get as big as the one in Orange County, which has about 1,000 vendors, but the venue definitely has room for a few hundred more sellers.
“You will find bargains that you typically won’t see anywhere else,” said Rikki. “A lot of stuff is marked down at wholesale price. It’s hard right now. People do what they can.”
Rikki admitted the turnout was fairly good for its first day.
“The weather might’ve scared people away today, but the sun is out now and more people should be coming,” she added. “We really need to get the word out and let people know about us.”
Vic and Bec Barroso set up what they call a “hippie shack” under their EZ-up tent. One of the rules is that every vendor must have the same kind of tent.
“Our hot sellers are skulls and incense,” said Bec. “We have clothing from India.”
The array of items sold at the swap meet is varied, from mosaic cement garden tables, Christmas ornaments and pet services to jewelry, motorcycle gear, glamour makeovers and knit shawls.
For musicians out there, this is a new venue for them to play at.
During the opening, the band Adey performed mostly rock and roll covers including Beatles and Rolling Stones favorites as well as hits of today.
Originally from England, the band members and their families came to the states in the ’60s and they love it here.
In regard to the swap meet singer Kevin Adey said, “It’s wonderful. It was well needed. Elsinore didn’t have anything like this.”
As he strolled through the swap meet, Lake Elsinore resident Brad Forbes commented, “It’s a good start. It’s small. I wish it was bigger. If it gets more people like us coming, more vendors will be attracted. It’s tough to start something like this right now or get anything off the ground, really.”
Attendees can spend all day at the marketplace if they want. It’s a new place to hang out. There is a welcoming patch of grass where families can sit and have lunch.
Vendors and shoppers can visit the Web site created by Lighthouse Marketing Group at www.marketplaceatthediamond.com for additional information on the different vendors and weekly events.
Vendors can visit the Web site for applications as well as call (951) 236-4770 for more information.
To comment on this article online, visit www.myvalleynews.com.
I would go if there WAS
old and used stuff for sale.
WE LOVED THE KETTLE CORN FROM SO CAL KETTLE CORN IT IS THE BEST
It’s about time I can’t tell how long I’ve been waiting for something like this to open so I dont have to drive so far.!
The Navajo Taco stand had an insanely yummy and affordable dish for $6.00, and it fed two of us.
I think this swap meet is heading Lake Elsinore in the right direction. We enjoyed walking around and look forward to more vendors. Can’t wait til Sunday to head over again. FARMERS MARKET…yummy and affordable.
I went there and it is not "ready" for swapmeet goers. Honestly, I was a vendor at Rosebowl and Long Beach, and quite frankly, until vendors with antiques, furniture, more products go there I don’t see this going anywhere until MORE vendors rent space. It’s not worth your time, yet. I am hoping it gets better.
Swap meets are commenly known for used/vintage items, and thats where your missing out on revenue. people expect to shop for these item, when visting the swap meet. I can go any where else for new.
old and unique and a bargin is what I look for.
Hope you reconsider your guidelines for selling there.
by the way your link to the swap meet is not working
I was disappointed to see no antiques,
collectables or used items. I enjoy finding
a good bargain and knowing that its vintage and most likely from our area. I can get new stuff anytime and of course anywhere you go theres food. I would love to see a collection of all, old and new then everyone can have a great time.
What a huge mistake not inclduding used stuff, 99% of people go to the SWAP meet for SWAPPING of USED things, DUH. No thanks. I know u r trying to keep out the LOW ELEMENT as u c it. U guys need to change your venue or lose it due to Close minded thinking.What a joke..
no used stuff, no go, that simple
A swapmeet with no used stuff? not very attractive. Leave room for a section of used items. This will drive more revenue and satisfy the majority of shoppers.
Went to the swap meet to get my weekly fix of kettle corn this morning but it was closed because of the rain… 🙁 That is the best kettle corn!! This is a fun place to go on Sunday’s. They have a really good DJ now also. And…. there is a vendor that makes delicious crepes too!!
who do you contact to vend? how much?
I also would like used and antique items.
We have a small swapmeet on the other side of the lake in Lakeland Village…plenty of used items there and the food is good and cheap…Tacos $1
I went this last Sunday and I am sorry to say I was sadly disappointed. The vendors were very few and nothing like what was on their site, leading me to believe it would be alot bigger. They were very nice and friendly but not much to offer. If your looking for cigars,jewelry,clothes and a few handmade items its OK but I’d say about 20 to 30 vendors and that to me is too small. I also was disappointed in their farmers market very very little was offered in this area. Probably wont go back unless they get 75 or more vendors to come in.
I go through your area 3-4 times yearly. whats the address? Doug Hamilton
It’s the diamond stadium in lake elsinore, just off the 15 fwy at diamond dr.
ok imgoi going to be a new vendor there. maybe ill be there this weekend. i will have awesome ites like kitchen appliences deep fryers blenders portable heaters,croc pots message therepy slow cookers. etc look for the new vendor with all items in boxes very ex t
o spot. from $10 to$25 items
If this isnt the best Market to sell collectables and books, woudl you be able to advise where ,Thank you
I would like to sell some collectables and antique stuff is this a good market to do it ,I have just moved here and am looking to sell collectables and also Books
A MarketPlace in Lake Elsinore what a great Idea, But Wonder why no used, or collectables are allowed, Looks to me like you shoot yourself in the foot before the race, I hope you reconsider
But it may be to late.
To sell only new iteams, its only for the mall, and with this bad
economy people look for bargains, so lets get real its a swapmeet
reconsider,change your policy if you want sucses.
Ive never been to this swap meet but from the description on this site, it sounds like a big JOKE & seems more like a circus than an actual SWAP MEET with no used or older items for sale
was going to sell there but i sell new &used so there not really a swap meet to me if u cant buy or sell used items.sounds like a mini mall less the buildings ,swap meet ,swap meet,just like a mini mall,mini mall….mini mall.
all of you people only complian complain complain, how about you enjoy the fact that lake elsinore is expanding and giving us more things to do. You all sound like a bunch of cry babies, get over it, or dont go. simple as that!!! I loved it!!
would this be a good place to sell cement yard decorations like water fountains,pot ,statues, patio sets we are thinking of going to sell there
I’am a old swap meet guy, and to not sell used items is not a swap meet. That’s what brings in all the people. Open up your swap meet to used item’s.
Im trying to find out how much to rent a booth??? The link doesn’t work
They need to sell use stuff definitely I would go if not I’m not interesting at all
A bit off the subject, but, does anyone remember the name of the Original Old Swap meet in Lake Elsinore, where I believe there is a Target now. It was like in the 70′-80’s. It’s driving me crazy, can’t even find it on Google!
Now that was the coolest Swap meet and it was all about used and vintage! People came from all over So Cal to sell and they even let them sleep over night in their vehicles to be there the whole weekend!
Thanks in advance