Swap meet opens in Lake Elsinore

Five-dollar sunglasses, marked-down furniture, inexpensive houseplants, reasonably priced local fruits and vegetables and much more are being sold at The Diamond stadium in Lake Elsinore.

The Marketplace at The Diamond had its grand opening last Sunday with more than 100 vendors.

The swap meet will be open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in part of the stadium’s parking lot.

There will always be free admission and parking, live music and entertainment, food, a jolly jumper and vendors offering many different bargains.

Like at the opening, this weekend people can enjoy free hot dogs and pony rides; treats and events will be different in the weeks to come.

“There is no used or old stuff,” said co-organizer Rikki Robles the morning of the opening. “We are hoping to expand to 200 to 300 vendors by February and be open both Saturday and Sunday.

“We have a certified farmers’ market that will grow as well. We like to keep that local.

“There will be karate demonstrations, dance exhibitions and hopefully get some theater productions. Kids can show off their talents.”

Partnered with the Storm, the 22-year-old Lake Elsinore resident recently graduated with a business degree and co-organizes the swap meet with her father, Frank, a well-established entrepreneur.

“It’s a family business,” said Frank as his mother handed out free hot dog tickets and his wife helped attendees with questions at the information booth.

The Robles family started a small swap meet earlier this year not far from the stadium, but it was shut down by the city because of parking issues and the fact that it was in a dirt lot.

One of the vendors at that swap meet suggested the Storm, which sparked the idea of approaching the stadium.

“They are awesome and very down to earth,” Rikki said. “They were excited to get things rolling in Lake Elsinore and the surrounding cities. Temecula [and] Murrieta were very welcoming and accommodating, too.”

The last time Lake Elsinore had a swap meet was 20 years ago. The one in Oceanside is supposed to be closing; there is currently a swap meet in Escondido and a small one on Winchester Road on the way to Hemet.

The marketplace probably won’t get as big as the one in Orange County, which has about 1,000 vendors, but the venue definitely has room for a few hundred more sellers.

“You will find bargains that you typically won’t see anywhere else,” said Rikki. “A lot of stuff is marked down at wholesale price. It’s hard right now. People do what they can.”

Rikki admitted the turnout was fairly good for its first day.

“The weather might’ve scared people away today, but the sun is out now and more people should be coming,” she added. “We really need to get the word out and let people know about us.”

Vic and Bec Barroso set up what they call a “hippie shack” under their EZ-up tent. One of the rules is that every vendor must have the same kind of tent.

“Our hot sellers are skulls and incense,” said Bec. “We have clothing from India.”

The array of items sold at the swap meet is varied, from mosaic cement garden tables, Christmas ornaments and pet services to jewelry, motorcycle gear, glamour makeovers and knit shawls.

For musicians out there, this is a new venue for them to play at.

During the opening, the band Adey performed mostly rock and roll covers including Beatles and Rolling Stones favorites as well as hits of today.

Originally from England, the band members and their families came to the states in the ’60s and they love it here.

In regard to the swap meet singer Kevin Adey said, “It’s wonderful. It was well needed. Elsinore didn’t have anything like this.”

As he strolled through the swap meet, Lake Elsinore resident Brad Forbes commented, “It’s a good start. It’s small. I wish it was bigger. If it gets more people like us coming, more vendors will be attracted. It’s tough to start something like this right now or get anything off the ground, really.”

Attendees can spend all day at the marketplace if they want. It’s a new place to hang out. There is a welcoming patch of grass where families can sit and have lunch.

Vendors and shoppers can visit the Web site created by Lighthouse Marketing Group at www.marketplaceatthediamond.com for additional information on the different vendors and weekly events.

Vendors can visit the Web site for applications as well as call (951) 236-4770 for more information.

To comment on this article online, visit www.myvalleynews.com.