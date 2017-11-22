Talent shines at the Miss Marvelous Pageant

Jordan Henderson, escorted onto the stage by Albert Sanchez, makes her first entrance during the Miss Marvelous Pageant at the Temecula Valley High School Theater, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Madison Callahan stands onstage at the Miss Marvelous Pageant hosted at the Temecula Valley High School Theater, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Madison Callahan takes the stage with Great Oak High School senior Kian Khadir escorting at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, which was hosted at the Temecula Valley High School Theater Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Sashes and crowns to be awarded at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, hosted at the Temecula Valley High School Theater Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Choreographed to “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, all the Miss Marvelous Pageant contestants and Temecula Valley High School varsity dance team participate in a group dance Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Jordan Henderson dances to “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by the Andrew Sisters during the talent section of the Miss Marvelous Pageant. She received a standing ovation as she finished her routine doing the splits Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Julianna Phippen dances to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. Guests applauded for her modern dance moves and choreography at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, hosted at the Temecula Valley High School Theater, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Madison Callahan shows off her dancing talents with the help of her two escorts, during the talent portion of the Miss Marvelous Pageant, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Morgan Gibson shows off her singing talents at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, hosted at the Temecula Valley High School Theater, Wednesday, Nov. 15.


Savannah Wallace performs with the Great Oak High School Step Team during her talent portion at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Molly Hayde with her two escorts Angelina Demma and Kristina Bong makes her initial entrance at the Miss Marvelous Pageant, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Destiny Lopez sings “We are Family” by Sister Sledge during the talent portion of the Miss Marvelous Pageant, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


Ashyln Hutchinson sings “Part of Your World” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” with her two escorts Michaela Toner and Gillian Neff during the talent portion of the Miss Marvelous Pageant hosted at Temecula Valley High School, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Stephanie Lai photo


