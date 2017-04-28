TECA requests call to action for citizens

MURIETTA – The Tenaja Environmental Concerns Association (TECA) is requesting a call to action from Riverside County public officials to stop issuing kennel permits in residential and equine neighborhoods. It says that the existing ordinance needs to be updated to address specific property rights of the surrounding residents and introduce additional conditions to safeguard them from the negative impact these kennels present to these communities. TECA urges the Residents of Riverside County to attend this public hearing.

“When Ordinance 630 was first written, there were more open spaces than there are today. Now, those same spaces are home to residential neighborhoods and while the area has changed, the ordinance has not,” Scott Becker, resident and active member of the Tenaja Environmental Concerns Association says.

As a result, TECA members are asking the county to implement additional conditions before issuing new kennel permits. See the website www.savemyneighborhood.com , for additional information and the petition.

“Many counties and cities throughout the U.S. provide for specific restrictions such as distance and zoning requirements before a kennel permit is approved,” Becker says. “That’s why issuing kennel permits in a pre-existing community is unfair to residents and surrounding property owners.”

According to TECA members, kennels create likely potential for a noise nuisance, undue stress and possible health concerns. They decrease property values and pose danger to children, domestic pets and livestock. These residents also feel that kennels do not belong in the sensitive Santa Rosa Plateau area as the noise, feces and introduction of too many dogs disrupts the natural environment and wildlife.

“We’re asking the county to recognize the rights of its citizens and amend the current and very antiquated ordinance to provide more protection to the residents of Riverside County,” Becker says. “Other surrounding areas such as the city of Riverside, Kern County and San Bernardino County have already updated their ordinance to reflect community changes.”

TECA urges the Residents of Riverside County to attend this public hearing scheduled before the County Board of Supervisors on May 2, at 9 a.m.; Riverside County Building, 4080 Lemon Street, first floor. Transportation and

carpooling is being provided to the hearing. To schedule a ride, call: 951-660-2586. Concerned residents can also contact Supervisor Kevin Jeffries at: 951-955-1010 or visit district1RivCo.org to voice their concerns.

A petition has been started and the goal is to collect 1,000 signatures by May 2. The petition and additional information can be found on their website at www.savemyneighborhood.com.

Residential communities need to be protected and Riverside County has an important role to play. It can update Ordinance 630 and stop issuing kennel permits in existing Residential, Equine and Environmentally Sensitive

communities to ensure a quite, safe and peaceful environment for its citizens.