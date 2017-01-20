Teen dies in morning collision on I-15, CHP reports

A teenager was killed this morning when she was ejected from the vehicle she was a passenger in during a rollover collision, according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal, single vehicle collision occurred at about 8 a.m. when the driver of a 2007 Ford F-450 lost control while driving southbound on Interstate 15.

According to the press release, the pickup “began to fishtail” in the No. 3 lane, crossing into the No. 4 lane and toward the right shoulder. The F-450 began to travel up the dirt embankment and rolled “three to four times,” eventually coming to rest, facing in an easterly direction on the dirt shoulder of the roadway.

The unidentified, 15-year-old girl, who was seated in the middle rear of the pickup truck, was partially ejected due to her not wearing a seat belt,” the release reported.

The driver, identified as Nicole Healy Rachel, 40, of Twenty Nine Palms, suffered moderate injuries in the wreck and was transported to Inland Valley Hospital.

Three other passengers, a 14-year-old girl with major injuries, a 13-year-old girl with moderate injuries and a 17-year-old boy with minor injuries were also transported to Inland Valley Hospital for treatment following the wreck.

According to the CHP report, neither the 17-year-old boy nor the 15-year-old who died in the accident were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The CHP would like to remind motorists to always wear their seatbelts and slow speeds during inclement weather.

“Motorists should always slow their speeds during inclement weather, leave a safe distance between them and the vehicle in front of them and always wear their seatbelts,” CHP Public Information Officer Mike Lassig said.

CHP Temecula office is investigating the crash.