Teen suspected of drunken driving crashes in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE – A teen suspected of drunken driving slammed his car into a traffic pole and another vehicle, injuring himself and his passenger, remained hospitalized Sunday, April 16.

The crash happened at 7:18 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Lash Street.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found a “2013 Toyota Corolla with major front-end damage and a 2003 Ford truck with passenger-side damage,” said Riverside County sheriff Sgt. Brett Seckinger.

Witnesses told deputies that the Toyota was traveling north on Riverside Drive, and for unknown reasons crossed over to the southbound lane, crashed into a traffic signal pole and collided with a Ford pickup truck, according to Seckinger.

The driver of the Toyota, Anthony Ray Harris, 19, of Wildomar sustained leg fractures and his passenger suffered internal injuries. Both were hospitalized.

The occupants of the Ford pickup truck were uninjured.

Deputies suspected Harris was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened, Seckinger said.

The investigation was ongoing and Harris had not been booked by midafternoon Sunday.