Teenage girls called “child monsters” and sentenced for murder and child abuse

MURRIETA – Calling the defendants \”child monsters,'' a judge imposed lengthy prison terms today on two teenage girls who killed a mother because they wanted her car to go to a theme park.

Anna Alejandra Salinas, who was 15 when she shot 20-year-old Angelina Arias in the head as the woman gave Salinas and co-defendant Dayana Cordova ride home, was sentenced to 59 years to life in prison.

Because of her age at the time of the Oct. 18, 2007, murder, Salinas, now 17, could not be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But Cordova, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life without parole.

Cordova, now 18, also received a nine-year sentence for child abuse and kidnapping because she and Salinas drove around with the victim's 9-month-old daughter for about two hours before leaving her on someone's Lake Elsinore

doorstep.

The baby was not found by the home's residents for at least two hours.

Riverside Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson excoriated the women for their actions and their subsequent lack of remorse.

\”Callousness on this scale defies comprehension,'' he said. A probation report prepared about the women cited a videotape of the defendants in a police interview room, laughing and blaming the victim for her

own death.

\”Nobody told her (expletive) ass to give us a ride,'' Cordova said on the tape, which was shown to jurors during trial.

Dickerson said it was his understanding from Salinas' statements to a probation officer that she believed she would get out of prison by the time she was 40 and would then start a family.

\”The defendant is sorely mistaken,'' Dickerson said, adding that Salinas will be 75 years old before she can walk out of prison.

\”She will be deep into old age if she ever sees life outside prison,'' said Dickerson.

Salinas, who had remained unmoved during her trial and conviction, cried as the prosecutor and judge spoke of her heartlessness, remorselessness and lack of redeeming qualities.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel DeLimon said he wanted to find some good in Cordova, who did not actually pull the trigger.

\”I have been looking for evidence of hope and this is hard,'' DeLimon said, his voice breaking.

But Cordova has “evil in her heart'' and \”evil in her soul,'' said DeLimon.

\”To this day, not one tear,'' he said.

DeLimon said when the case started he thought perhaps Cordova could be spared life without parole at the judge's discretion because she was so young, but now he believes that there should be no mercy for her.

\”She doesn't deserve it,'' DeLimon said. \”They both concocted a sinister and evil plan.''

On the night Arias was killed, the girls had been looking for someone to carjack so they could get to Knott's Berry Farm, which was having a Halloween-themed event.

Cordova provided her father's gun, showed Salinas how to use it and the girls practiced with the pistol earlier in the day, according to trial testimony.

They hitched a ride with a man earlier that evening but did not go through with the carjacking.

When Arias picked them up, she recognized them because she had served them at her family's restaurant that evening.

She offered the girls a ride home, according to testimony.

Cordova sat in front of the Chrysler 300 and Salinas sat in back, next to the woman's daughter, who was in a car seat.

Salinas shot Arias twice in the head, then they unbuckled her from the driver's seat and dumped her on the street.

\”She was trying to save your life, and you killed her for it,'' DeLimon told Salinas today.

Of Cordova, DeLimon said, \”She pushed Anna Salinas to do it.''