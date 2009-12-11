Teenage girls called “child monsters” and sentenced for murder and child abuse

MURRIETA – Calling the defendants \”child monsters,'' a judge imposed lengthy prison terms today on two teenage girls who killed a mother because they wanted her car to go to a theme park.
Anna Alejandra Salinas, who was 15 when she shot 20-year-old Angelina Arias in the head as the woman gave Salinas and co-defendant Dayana Cordova ride home, was sentenced to 59 years to life in prison.
Because of her age at the time of the Oct. 18, 2007, murder, Salinas, now 17, could not be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But Cordova, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life without parole.
Cordova, now 18, also received a nine-year sentence for child abuse and kidnapping because she and Salinas drove around with the victim's 9-month-old daughter for about two hours before leaving her on someone's Lake Elsinore
doorstep.
The baby was not found by the home's residents for at least two hours.
Riverside Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson excoriated the women for their actions and their subsequent lack of remorse.
\”Callousness on this scale defies comprehension,'' he said. A probation report prepared about the women cited a videotape of the defendants in a police interview room, laughing and blaming the victim for her
own death.
\”Nobody told her (expletive) ass to give us a ride,'' Cordova said on the tape, which was shown to jurors during trial.
Dickerson said it was his understanding from Salinas' statements to a probation officer that she believed she would get out of prison by the time she was 40 and would then start a family.
\”The defendant is sorely mistaken,'' Dickerson said, adding that Salinas will be 75 years old before she can walk out of prison.
\”She will be deep into old age if she ever sees life outside prison,'' said Dickerson.
Salinas, who had remained unmoved during her trial and conviction, cried as the prosecutor and judge spoke of her heartlessness, remorselessness and lack of redeeming qualities.
Deputy District Attorney Daniel DeLimon said he wanted to find some good in Cordova, who did not actually pull the trigger.
\”I have been looking for evidence of hope and this is hard,'' DeLimon said, his voice breaking.
But Cordova has “evil in her heart'' and \”evil in her soul,'' said DeLimon.
\”To this day, not one tear,'' he said.
DeLimon said when the case started he thought perhaps Cordova could be spared life without parole at the judge's discretion because she was so young, but now he believes that there should be no mercy for her.
\”She doesn't deserve it,'' DeLimon said. \”They both concocted a sinister and evil plan.''
On the night Arias was killed, the girls had been looking for someone to carjack so they could get to Knott's Berry Farm, which was having a Halloween-themed event.
Cordova provided her father's gun, showed Salinas how to use it and the girls practiced with the pistol earlier in the day, according to trial testimony.
They hitched a ride with a man earlier that evening but did not go through with the carjacking.
When Arias picked them up, she recognized them because she had served them at her family's restaurant that evening.
She offered the girls a ride home, according to testimony.
Cordova sat in front of the Chrysler 300 and Salinas sat in back, next to the woman's daughter, who was in a car seat.
Salinas shot Arias twice in the head, then they unbuckled her from the driver's seat and dumped her on the street.
\”She was trying to save your life, and you killed her for it,'' DeLimon told Salinas today.
Of Cordova, DeLimon said, \”She pushed Anna Salinas to do it.''
I personally believe ana salinas was influenced from cordova because I knew ana in high school and that just isn’t her! Ana is very fast influenced and that was what led her to do what she did.
i know Ana very well, i talk to her every chance i get. I want to thank everyone on her behave for the support.
I hope she never come’s out. and people who are supporting her are probley as bad as she is. What kind of person are you to kill someone that is trying to help you, and in front of the child. That is a person with no heart. Just like the judge called it Monster’s!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh god she knew what she was doing!!! She is a sick little girl! I don’t care how nice she seemed. She killed someone in cold blood and infront of a baby!! That baby now gets to grow up with no mom! Screw anna, I hope when her time comes to parole they denie her a..!! She never deserves to see the light off day….I assure u she is not thinking this is funny anymore…because she is in big girl jail now, no more teenage stuff….she ruined her only shot @ life for what?? Knotts berry farm!! She is a waste of egg and sperm and so is the other chick..they both deserve to rot in jail….they don’t even deserve to have the chance to kill themselves! I pray for anagalinas family
i know real good i use to date her and she was a real nice girl and i really highly doubt she would do that on her own i believe she was forced to do but doesnt want to open her mouth
Regardless if you think she couldn’t.do this, she did. And SHE WAS THE ONE WHO pulled the trigger not cordova. Both girls are evil. I first hand can say yes ana seems very nice, I met her while I worked at the prision in chino that she is at. She fully understand what she did! And she knows her actions deserve punishment. I think it is so sad this young child will never have her life…she is done. She is not even eligible to parole till she is in her 70’s. She made a stupid choice and she much pay for it. STOP SAYING SHE WAS FORCED to do it! She didn’t have a gun to her head..she was the one with her finger on the trigger. She is to blame…sad to saybut she deserves to rot in jail for her life…my opinion she should be put up north becAuse she is in a prision that is like a camp
this was my cousin…i hope they rot in jail
this was my cousin and i hope they rot in jail i dont care how nice she was? and if she was so nice she would of never done this and if some one did make her do this why couldnt she have said something cuz she was scare? right
F*** these lame bitches they harmed a really nice girl I personally knew Angelina and to this day we remember her dearly this hoes got what they deserve for all the pain they have caused I’m glad they will rot in prison
I still think of Angelina Arias & her daughter from time to time. Obviously today being one of them. I use to work in the area and would always go to the restaurant for lunch. She would smile at my co worker and I and would ask us, ‘the usual?”. We would smile and nod our heads yes. We would talk about her pregnancy and whatnot. She was so excited to be a mother and meet her baby. If her daughter only knew how amazing & loving her mother was. I only hope her daughter is living a wonderful life. May Angelina RIP.
Angelina is my niece! My sister’s daughter we miss her every day. Our family is going back to court because of some new law in California those monsters that killed my nice are trying to get paroled.so we have to go through all this again to make sure they never get out! The court dates are Jan 5&6
