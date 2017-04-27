TEMECULA: Bicyclist, struck by pickup truck yesterday, dies at hospital

TEMECULA – A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday evening, April 26. The deadly accident happened in the area of Temecula and Pechanga Parkways in Temecula. Despite life-saving efforts, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff today, Thursday, April 27.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending notification of the his family.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police Station responded to the accident about 8:52 pm, after emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a major-injury traffic collision involving the bicyclist and the truck, Riverside County Sergeant William Pratt explained in a written press release after the accident.

When emergency first responders arrived at the scene, they found the bicyclist down in the roadway. Medical personnel quickly determined the victim had sustained major, traumatic injuries in the collision. Firefighter/paramedics treated the victim at the scene, before AMR medics transported him to an area hospital. He was listed in grave condition.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula PD’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During their investigation, Traffic Unit members determined “a pickup truck turning right from Temecula Parkway to Pechanga Parkway collided with a bicyclist,” Pratt explained.

“There are no initial indications alcohol played a role in the collision,” said Pratt.

Part of the intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officials conducted their investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the deadly collision is urged to contact Officer Carpenter at the Temecula Police Department at (951) 696-3000. Callers can refer to incident file number TE171160196 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.