TEMECULA: Car crashes into garage

TEMECULA – A vehicle crashed into the garage of a Temecula residence Monday, sparking a fire and leaving one person injured.

The crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 42000 block of Humber Drive, near Roanoake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Arriving personnel found a vehicle in flames where it had plowed into the two-story structure and contained the fire within 20 minutes.

One of the occupants of the vehicle suffered unspecified injuries and was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the cause of the crash.