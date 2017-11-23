Temecula celebrates Pu’éska Mountain Day

The city of Temecula holds its annual Pu’éska Mountain Day event at city hall, Nov. 18. The event and city holiday celebrates the anniversary of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians purchase of the mountain Nov. 15, 2012, stopping an aggregate surface mine company from milling out the mountain’s granite. Pu’éska Mountain has long been sacred to the people of Pechanga. Shane Gibson photo
People who were formerly a part of a grass roots movement that protested against the granite mining at Pu’éska Mountain just southwest of the city of Temecula, where their orange protest shirts at the fifth anniversary ceremony of Pu’éska Mountain Day in Temecula, Nov. 18. Shane Gibson photo
Sierra Club member Jim Mitchell puts on an orange “no quarry” protest shirt in reminiscing of the movement against the granite mining of Pu’éska Mountain during the city of Temecula’s annual Pu’éska Mountain Day ceremony, Nov. 18. Mitchell and his local Sierra Club peers helped get Sierra Clubs across the nation to join in rallying against the granite mining operation near Temecula. Shane Gibson photo
Pechanga Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro points in the direction of Pu’éska Mountain from Temecula City Hall while speaking at the Pu’éska Mountain Day ceremony. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula city dignitaries hold a framed City Proclamation of Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day while reaffirming its declaration to guests attending the annual Pu’éska Mountain Day ceremony, Nov. 18. Shane Gibson photo
Guest listen as dignitaries reaffirm the city’s Proclamation of Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day during the annual Pu’éska Mountain Day ceremony. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards helps read an excerpt from the Proclamation of Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day reaffirming its declaration to guests attending the annual Pu’éska Mountain Day ceremony. Shane Gibson photo
