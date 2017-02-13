Temecula City Council prioritizes new revenue

TEMECULA – In a midyear budget workshop, Jan. 26, the Temecula City Council prioritized spending of expected Measure S revenue for three months. Measure S, passed by the voters in November, is a new 1 percent sales tax effective April 1. It is estimated that Measure S will generate $5.75 million for the remaining three months of Fiscal Year 2016-17.

“The workshop was a great discussion of fiscal priorities and policies,” Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said. “We are committed to a reinvestment in public safety personnel, significant City infrastructure improvements, and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

The Council engaged in an in-depth discussion on priorities, the importance of maintaining proper public safety staffing, and addressing citywide deferred maintenance. Recommendations for Council consideration at the Feb. 28, meeting will include additional sworn police officers; asset management studies for streets/roads, facilities/parks and technology; residential slurry seals in prioritized neighborhoods; community activity/class registration software; citywide concrete replacement projects; public restroom renovations; and improvements at Patricia H. Birdsall Park, Sam Hicks Park and the Ronald H. Roberts Public Library.

Specific details associated with these recommendations presented at the workshop can be found on the City’s website.

The Council also discussed the condition of the City’s road network and pothole damage. Public Works crews began pothole repairs immediately following the rain storms and will continue until all related damage has been addressed. With respect to road repairs identified through the City’s Pavement Management System, the rehabilitation of Margarita Road from Temecula Parkway north to Rancho California Road will occur this year at an estimated cost of $4,000,000. The project is expected to go out to bid in March. Other road repair/infrastructure projects planned this calendar year include portions of Temecula Parkway, Jefferson Avenue and Winchester Road. The reconstruction of the interchange at 1-15/79S is anticipated to break ground this spring.

Finally, the City Council provided support for two fiscal policies identifying the following priorities to help guide future spending of Measure S revenue and unassigned fund balances: (1) Public Safety, (2) Asset Management/Investment, (3) Capital Improvement Projects, and (4) General Services.

Mayor Pro Tem Matt Rahn added, “I am very pleased with our efforts to create fiscal policies identifying our priorities for this new revenue. It is in line with what our residents have come to expect. A reinvestment of $5.75 million in public safety, roads, and the maintenance of our library and sports park, two of our most highly coveted and visited public facilities, is certainly appreciated.”

The Jan. 26, workshop can be viewed online at http://temeculaca.gov/1017/City-Council.