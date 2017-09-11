Temecula dentist sentenced to three years for child porn

RIVERSIDE – A former Temecula dentist who downloaded and traded child pornography via the internet was sentenced today to three years in federal prison.

Milan Irvin, 35, pleaded guilty in April to possession of child porn, and in exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped three related counts of distribution of child porn.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Riverside imposed the lower end of

the sentence requested by Assistant U.S. Attorney Teresa Beecham under the plea agreement.

Bernal did not immediately require Irvin to start his confinement, instead granting the defendant’s request to have another two weeks to settle his affairs. He will surrender to U.S. Marshals for imprisonment on Sept. 27.

In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered the defendant to serve 10 years of supervised release following his time in custody.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between late November 2014 and mid-March 2016, Irvin habitually engaged in downloading, sending and storing kiddie porn, mainly via a peer-to-peer file sharing network that’s exclusive to members.

Most of the sexually explicit photos and videos – which numbered 200 and 50, respectively – were kept on his laptop computer, court papers stated.

The material included the sexual abuse of girls as young as 10, at least one of whom was shown bound and blindfolded, on digital videos lasting seven to eight minutes.

“The children depicted in these images and videos are real children, and the defendant downloaded the images in interstate commerce from the Internet, using a computer,” the memo stated.

Irvin’s peer-to-peer network was uncovered during an investigation by the Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement – SAFE – team and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

At the time, he had a dental office in Temecula. He surrendered his license to practice dentistry after he was indicted in the fall of 2016,

according to prosecutors.

Irvin now resides in Rancho Cucamonga.