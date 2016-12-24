TEMECULA: Driver selects wrong gear twice, smashes into gym, cars

Joe Fanaselle contributed to this report.





TEMECULA – A woman drove through the front of a Curves International gym, before reversing at high speed out of the business and smashing into several parked cars Friday, Dec. 23. The accident happened in the 29000 block of Overland Drive, between Margarita Road and Nicole Lane.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station were dispatched to the scene of the accident about 10 a.m.

When they arrived at the location emergency first responders discovered extensive damage to the building, as well as several parked cars that were damaged during the accident.

Investigating deputies determined the driver of a Lexus SUV crashed through the front of the gym before traveling backward and slamming into several parked cars in the parking lot.





Nobody was seriously injured in the accident.

Fire personnel remained at the scene for about 45 minutes to assess the integrity of the structure and help clean up some of the damage inside the gym.

The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known; however, several witnesses to the accident said the driver of the Lexus stated she mistakenly placed the vehicle into “Drive” instead of “Reverse” while attempting to back out of her parking space, causing her to smash through the front of the gym.

It was not known why the driver then sped in reverse out of the business causing her to smash into the parked vehicles.