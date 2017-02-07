TEMECULA: Felon charged with damaging multiple vehicles

MURRIETA – A probationer accused of randomly scratching and denting vehicles parked on Temecula streets, causing thousands of dollars in damage, was charged Monday, Feb. 6, with three counts of felony vandalism.

Ryan Lynn Clark of Menifee, 32, was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on Thursday after he was positively identified as the alleged vandal.

Clark, who’s being held in lieu of $300,000 bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon at the Southwest Justice Center. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Russell Hilton, the convicted felon allegedly went on a vandalism spree at about 2:30 p.m. that day, damaging vehicles in various locations throughout the city.

Hilton did not mention a possible motive but noted that Clark “exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of drugs.”

Deputies spotted the defendant driving on Ynez Road, near Solana Way, and detained him for questioning. He was arrested without incident a short time later, Hilton said.

According to court records, Clark has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of illegal drugs for sale, theft of public utilities and burglary.