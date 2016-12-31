Temecula Grape Drop moved due to inclement weather

TEMECULA – Temecula will greet 2017 with its salute to fruit tonight, at a different location than originally planned due to inclement weather.

The event was originally slated to take place at Town Square Park but was moved to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater due to rain.

The annual “grape drop” will coincide with the traditional Times Square celebration on the East Coast, and happen again when the midnight hour approaches on the West Coast.

A cluster of dozens of illuminated grapes will be gradually reeled down to mark the seconds before 12 a.m. in each time zone.

The countdown celebrations are open to the public and are slated to get underway at 6 p.m. at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, a block away from the Temecula City Hall. Festivities will wrap up at 1 a.m., according to the Temecula Community Services Department.

Organizers said there will be live music by The Barn Stage Company, The Kalama Brothers, City Beat, The Smokin’ Cobras and The Valley Winds Community Band.

A “kids zone” will feature hat making, face painting, calligraphy art – and a “giant slide” for children of all ages.

Temecula Valley is home to several dozen vintners, and grapes are the staple product.

More information is available at http://temeculaca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID.