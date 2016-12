Temecula Little League will be holding its second annual FREE baseball clinic Saturday, Dec. 31. The Clinic will be held at Great Oak High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Visit the Temecula Little League website at www.temeculalittleleague.com , for more information about their “FREE” Baseball clinic, the Challenger program and player registration. Registration for Temecula Little League is now open and continues until January 14, 2017.