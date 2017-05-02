TEMECULA: Man arrested, accused of molesting at least two children

TEMECULA – Sheriff’s officials announced yesterday the arrest of a Temecula resident suspected of molesting at least two juveniles. After a week-long investigation, authorities arrested the man on Main Street in Old Town Temecula Friday, April 28.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Jose Fabian, accused of molesting at least two children. RSO booking photo
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police Station arrested 56-year-old Jose Benito Fabian a week after they were first notified regarding allegations that Fabian had molested a child.

Fabian was booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of multiple counts of committing lewd acts with a minor under 14-years-old and oral copulation with a child younger than 10-years-old. He was also booked for enhancements related to abusing multiple victims over a prolonged period.

Deputies were first informed regarding the allegations against Fabian Friday, April 21, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Steve Fredericks explained in a May 1 press release.

“Detectives contacted the juvenile female victim, who disclosed several instances of being sexually abused by Fabian,” said Fredericks. “(During) the course of their investigation, detectives discovered at least one additional victim.”

Based on their investigation, officials arrested Fabian.

An online jail records search revealed Fabian remains in custody, held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center tomorrow, May 3.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or with information about other potential victims, is encouraged to contact Detective Cassie Pemberton of the Temecula Police Department at (951) 696-3000. Callers can refer to incident file number TE17111014 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

  1. Preston   May 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Ever seen the movie Papillon?
    That its my suggestion for the deviates.

