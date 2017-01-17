TEMECULA: Man arrested after fighting with Temecula PD officers investigating disturbance





TEMECULA – Authorities arrested a man who fought with them while they were investigating reports of a disturbance Monday, Jan. 16. The incident and arrest happened in the 26400 block of Ynez Road near Winchester Road in Temecula.

Austin James Hughes, 27, of Menifee, was arrested after the violent encounter with Temecula police officers, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Russell Hilton.

He was booked into jail for several warrants for failure to appear on other, unrelated charges, as well as suspicion of resisting arrest with violence and being under the influence.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station responded to the location about 4:37 p.m., after emergency dispatchers received calls from citizens reporting the disturbance. Officials did not specify what the nature of the originally reported disturbance was.

When deputies arrived they located and contacted Hughes at the location. While speaking with him, deputies observed Hughes exhibiting the signs and symptoms of someone who is under the influence of drugs.

During their encounter with Hughes, investigating deputies conducted a records check that revealed he had several outstanding warrants.

When deputies attempted to arrest Hughes, he immediately began fighting with them; however, he was quickly subdued and arrested.

An online jail records search revealed Hughes was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and being under the influence from Monday’s incident, as well as charges related to a three different warrants for failing to appear in court or failure to pay his fines for charges that included two counts of theft, possession of a switchblade knife, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of drugs, and two counts of being under the influence of narcotics.

Hughes is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta Jan. 19.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Sergeant Russell Hilton at (951) 696-3000. Callers can refer to incident file number TE170160139 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.