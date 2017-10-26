Temecula man arrested in child molestation case in custody on felony charges

UPDATE: Oct. 28

Felony charges were filed yesterday, Oct. 27, against a Temecula man accused of molesting a 6-year-old family member.

Dana Leon Wilber, 50, entered a not guilty plea this afternoon and remains in custody at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu of $2

million bail pending a Nov. 6 felony settlement conference.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Temecula man arrested Wednesday, Oct. 25, is accused of sexually abusing his 6-year-old stepdaughter, sheriff’s officials say.

Dana Leon Wilber, 50, of Temecula was arrested at his work in Riverside and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in French Valley on suspicion of committing a lewd act with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a child under 11. He remained there Thursday evening with bail set at $1 million.

Deputies began investigating allegations of sexual abuse of the young girl on Oct. 12, according to a Riverside County sheriff’s news release.

The girl’s mother immediately removed Wilber’s access to the girl after learning of the abuse, officials say.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (951)-696-3000.