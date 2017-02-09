TEMECULA: Man dies in tractor-trailer wreck near Temecula

TEMECULA – A 47-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed today following a two-vehicle collision that led to a vehicle overturning into a ditch on a two-lane road west of Temecula.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Los Gatos Road, near La Villa Circle, on the south boundary of the Santa Rosa Ecological Preserve.

According to a press release issued by the CHP, the incident occurred when a 2006 3-axel Peterbuilt dump truck was experienced mechanical problems while driving southbound on Los Gatos Road. The driver, identified as Haroute Barbarian, turned on his hazard lights and exited the vehicle.

About the same time a 2008 Freightliner 3-axle Dump Truck came along, also driving southbound on Las Gatos Road, at an undetermined amount of speed. The Freightliner failed to brake, hitting the disabled Peterbuilt in the roadway.

The press release reported that the Freightliner’s trailer became disconnected from its cab, causing asphalt to spill all over the roadway and that the force of the crash pushed the unoccupied Peterbuilt into the opposing lane.

Barbarian observed the collision and fell down a dirt embankment where he suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Temecula Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The unidentified driver of the Freightliner was pronounced deceased at the scene by CAL FIRE at 11:31 a.m.

The CHP is investigating the crash.