TEMECULA: Man goes on trial for Temecula woman’s death

MURRIETA – Jury selection is slated to get underway today for the trial of a man accused of fatally bashing a 54-year-old woman in the head with a liquor bottle while she was standing in line at a Temecula store.

Brian Eldon Saylor, 32, of Temecula was charged last year with murder for allegedly inflicting the severe head trauma that ultimately claimed the life of Tammy Serrano, also of Temecula.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso scheduled jury selection to start today at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, marking the start of the trial. Opening statements could be held on Friday.

Saylor, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, is acting as his own attorney.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Huskey, deputies were called to the CVS/Pharmacy at 31771 Rancho California Road, in the shopping district just off of Meadows Parkway, to investigate reports of an assault on the afternoon of June 13, 2016.

Witnesses, including the victim’s daughter, alleged that Serrano was standing in the checkout lane when a stranger – later identified as Saylor – walked up and struck her in the back of the head with a large liquor bottle. Serrano died the next day at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. She and the defendant had no known prior encounters.

When deputies arrived, pharmacy employees were holding the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Saylor, who was taken into custody without a fight, according to Huskey.

In addition to eyewitnesses, part of the attack was captured by store security surveillance video cameras.

An employee from a neighboring outlet told reporters that the defendant was often seen walking around the area and sometimes appeared intoxicated but did not seem violent.

He has no documented prior felony convictions.