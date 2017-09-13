Temecula man identified as victim in fatal crash

LAKE ELSINORE ­– Authorities today identified a 28-year-old Temecula man who was fatally injured when he failed to negotiate a curve on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore, causing his car to roll down an embankment.

California Highway patrol Officer Mike Lassig said Nathaniel Page lost control of his 2010 Toyota Corolla about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound 74, while rounding a bend just west of El Cariso Road. The car skidded off of the two-lane road and plunged down a 100-foot hillside.

“The victim was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in major injuries,” Lassig said.

Witnesses stopped and called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later, performing a “low angle rescue” to hoist the gravely injured motorist back to the roadway and place him in an ambulance, according to agency spokeswoman Tawny Cabral.

Page was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where he died two hours later.

The crash remains under investigation.