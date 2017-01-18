TEMECULA: Man suspected of stealing Cadillac

TEMECULA – A man was arrested in Temecula today for allegedly stealing an older-model Cadillac SUV.

London Ford Ferguson, 34, was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of auto theft.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, deputies patrolling the area of Apis Road and Temecula Parkway just after midnight received a LoJack signal from a 2003 Cadillac Escalade reported stolen out of Mission Viejo.

Deputies tracked the signal to an office complex at the intersection of Butterfield Stage Road and Temecula Parkway. They located the SUV parked out front, with Ferguson behind the wheel, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Bail information was not immediately available.