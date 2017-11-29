TEMECULA: Man who repeatedly sexually assaulted runaway girl is sentenced

A man who sexually assaulted a runaway girl he kept in a Temecula motel room and eluded sheriff’s deputies twice before finally surrendering was sentenced today to 10 years in state prison.

Edgar Alberto Baca, 31, pleaded guilty in March to abuse of a domestic partner, forcible sodomy and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped 59 related felony and misdemeanor charges.

Baca later sought to have the plea agreement rescinded, but Superior Court Judge Kelly Hansen denied the request.

Hansen imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense. In addition to the prison term, he ordered that Baca register as a convicted sex offender as one of the conditions of his parole.

According to sheriff’s officials, Baca came under suspicion on Aug. 21, 2015, after the victim, identified in court documents only as “M.M.,” was caught shoplifting at a Temecula Walmart and told investigators she had been sent there by her adult boyfriend, later identified as Baca.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Wade said the teenager was a runaway and had been forced to stay with Baca. According to court papers, the victim had been with Baca since early May 2015.

Baca was parked outside the Walmart but fled when he saw deputies arrive to question the girl, Wade said.

Wade said Baca’s vehicle was spotted a few hours later, and deputies attempted to stop him, but he accelerated away, heading into Murrieta with deputies on his tail. He abandoned the vehicle and ran away, eluding capture overnight.

Early the next morning, investigators learned Baca was staying in a room at the Motel 6 on Moreno Road, just off of Interstate 15. Wade said that when deputies attempted to make contact with him, Baca blocked the door to his room and refused to come out.

The motel was evacuated and repeated attempts were made to persuade the defendant to give up, but he did not respond, according to sheriff’s officials.

A SWAT unit surrounded the property, and team members eventually forced their way into the room, but by that time, Baca had crawled out of the lodge via an attic ventilation shaft that led to an opening in the roof. He was not seen leaving the location, Wade said.

A short time later, Baca walked into the sheriff’s Temecula Station and surrendered without incident.

