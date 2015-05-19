Temecula men arrested for allegedly casing homes

TEMECULA – Two 18-year-old Temecula men were arrested after being seen knocking on doors before dawn and found to be in possession of allegedly stolen property, sheriff’s officials said today.

Deputies got a tip about 5:30 a.m. Monday that two men were knocking on doors in the unincorporated community of Morgan Hill, near Temecula, in the early-morning hours, sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Anderson said.

Eric Wojahn was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and providing a false identity to a peace officer, jail records show. He was freed after posting $2,500 bail.

Joseph Shultz was booked on suspicion of possessing Xanax and other drugs, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property and violating probation, according to jail records. He posted $5,000 bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage residents and business owners to partner with the Department to help prevent crimes of theft by reducing the opportunity. There are certain practices and behaviors that are deterrents to many crimes of opportunity.

Please remember to securely lock doors and windows to homes and vehicles to prevent easy access by unauthorized persons.

Consider installing motion-detector lighting systems for the exterior of homes and businesses.

Do not leave keys, purses, wallets, or other valuables exposed in unoccupied or parked vehicles.

Report suspicious persons and vehicles you observe in your neighborhood.

Handle your personal and financial information and/or documents with security in mind.

Report any crimes to the police department as soon as you reasonably can.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Leso at the Southwest Station (951) 696-3000.