Temecula men arrested for allegedly casing homes

TEMECULA – Two 18-year-old Temecula men were arrested after being seen knocking on doors before dawn and found to be in possession of allegedly stolen property, sheriff’s officials said today.
Deputies got a tip about 5:30 a.m. Monday that two men were knocking on doors in the unincorporated community of Morgan Hill, near Temecula, in the early-morning hours, sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Anderson said.
Eric Wojahn was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and providing a false identity to a peace officer, jail records show. He was freed after posting $2,500 bail.
Joseph Shultz was booked on suspicion of possessing Xanax and other drugs, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property and violating probation, according to jail records. He posted $5,000 bail.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.
The Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage residents and business owners to partner with the Department to help prevent crimes of theft by reducing the opportunity. There are certain practices and behaviors that are deterrents to many crimes of opportunity.
- Please remember to securely lock doors and windows to homes and vehicles to prevent easy access by unauthorized persons.
- Consider installing motion-detector lighting systems for the exterior of homes and businesses.
- Do not leave keys, purses, wallets, or other valuables exposed in unoccupied or parked vehicles.
- Report suspicious persons and vehicles you observe in your neighborhood.
- Handle your personal and financial information and/or documents with security in mind.
- Report any crimes to the police department as soon as you reasonably can.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Leso at the Southwest Station (951) 696-3000.
Why not ban the door to door solicitations?
This gives them the perfect opportunity to test whether the door is locked. If the community won’t ban the door to door, let’s boycott the businesses that are on the flyers. Simple solution to keep the perps away from our homes.
Why in the world would you boycott businesses who are just trying to build their business??? They had nothing to do with a couple of crooks casing houses. Boycotting innocent business owners is a horrible idea and just mean spirited. God forbid someone tries to build their own business.
I agree to ban the door to door soliciting. I have at least 4 people knocking on my door every week. It’s either the solar people or the exterminators and tons of flyers stuck in my door. I think the solicitors should leave flyers at the clubhouse and if we are in the market for work to be done at our home, we can contact the clubhouse for resources.
I no longer get flyers and unwanted solicitors at my door after installing an inexpensive gate (not even attached to house, just placed in front of porch) and hung a no soliciting, no flyers sign. I was sick of strangers coming to my door!
You can’t just ban legitimate businesses from conducting business, that’s asinine. These people had nothing to do with legitimate business people that market door-to-door. Guessing you guys (previous commentors) are the rude people slamming your door in people’s faces when they are just trying to feed their families. Instead of assuming all door-to-door marketers are criminals, how about getting your facts straight? Legitimate door-to-door companies are licensed, and they run background checks and drug test their employees. The employees wear badges and uniforms. They are only authorized to knock doors during certain hours (I believe 9am to 9pm). And most companies have an actual “sell list”, provided by their company, with names and addresses of homes to knock on. Granted, people move etc, so the list isn’t always 100% accurate. You can protect yourself by 1) asking to see a badge or a copy of their sales license, 2) asking them to call their service center on speakerphone to verify the company they are with, 3) ask to see your name on their list (or a neighbor’s name you might recognize). If they seem legitimate, don’t be rude! Listen to them for a moment, and see if they are offering something worthwhile. If they aren’t offering something you want, thank them for coming by, and go about your business. These guys work hard. Crazy long hours, sometimes extreme heat/cold, and endless walking. They are just trying to make a paycheck like anyone else. Bigger companies hire them to do door-to-door face-to-face marketing. Sometimes bigger companies (verizon, att, dish) contact smaller marketing companies who employ the door-to-door people. You don’t have to take away hundreds of people’s livelihood just because some criminals committed crimes. Just be aware, and protect yourself. Or if you’re really that antisocial, put up a “no soliciting” sign.
Loved your comment. I agree 100% thanks for saying it!!
I could drive a truck through the holes in this argument. Solictors SHOULD be banned. There are other ways to make a living. If I want something, I can go on the internet or get in my car and drive to a store. Those soliciting can work at those businesses and accomplish the same. People around here are polite. Not much door slamming going on. Hard work doesn’t equate to legitimate business, either. Strippers, pimps, and drug dealers work hard to feed their families, too. The ice cream truck drives by here playing music every afternoon. If that guy starts ringing my doorbell with a handful of Eskimo Pies, it’s time to move…
A few months ago, shortly after dark, my wife and I heard someone twisting our front door knob. The door was locked, but the handle was turning back and forth and there was pressure against the door. Bewildered, I got up to investigate. There were a few young men dressed in long sleeve white shirts, appearing as missionaries. I did not open the door but spoke with them through the glass. They denied trying to open the door. I asked why they didn’t use the doorbell or knock. No response. They took off quickly. I called 911. I believe they were casing our house — perhaps looking for an open door. Pretty scary. The local missionaries told me they don’t let their people solicit after dark, so whoever it was that was here likely had nefarious intent.
If you ban door to door how are girl scouts suposed to bring cookies….
Just like they do now. The girl scouts sell cookies outside grocery stores all the time.
There are very legitimate businesses that operate by going door to door, and I wouldn’t want to see these businesses suffer as a result of a few bad apples. We should all work harder to get our cars in garages and off streets and driveways. Unoccupied cars on the street and driveways are attractants to this element. Let’s take accountability for the behavior that attracts this element to our incredible neighborhood, rather than pointing fingers at legitimate and innocent entrepreneurs.
Sure, Gordon. It’s out fault that we attract a bad element by leaving our cares outside. Let’s place the blame where it belongs…solely on the back of the criminal element.
Yeah you can’t ban for to door, just because girl scout cookies are simply too delicious ( also I believe that’s why they go to the grocery stores more than door to door because it’s just as dangerous with out a parent)anyway as a resident of temecula for about 22 years now temecula and living in crown hill just a mile away from Morgan Hill I find that we get to comfortable. crime rate is low people know each other through school and local buisness neighbors are friendly.is a nice place to grow up, it’s a little boring for kids and trends but it’s nice.
people don’t think that they might get robbed. alot of people leave cars and homes unlocked at night or when they’re out for the day.
I do not want solicitors on my property even if they are legit. I find it to be very intrusive, even worse than marketing sales calls. I buy girl scout cookies outside the grocery stores. It is much safer for them and I don’t have to worry about who I am opening my door for. If a stranger comes to my door I have to consider they may be a threat. I will not open the door and if they persist I will call 911 and be ready to defend myself with a firearm. Ban door to door solicitors. If you are legit, I will seek you out if I want you what you are seĺling, otherwise, please respect my privacy and my property.
And how do you know they are “legitimate”? I cannot imagine liiving in a situation where just anyone can walk up to your door from the street and knock. I would really advise gates, signs at streetside, anything to keep strangers from walking up to my door…
I don’t mind the flyers, but I choose not to open the door to speak to anyone.
I would be suspicious of anyone ringing or knocking at my door in the early morning in this case dawn.
They should ban church people from coming door to door how I hate them trying to convince me to join their church after I say no thanks.
It won’t change anything baning door to door sales. It’s a wonderful way to get business.
I find an invitation to get mcfisted usually gets rid of the solicitors, especially when I deliver said invitation while naked.
Daze, the banning of the right to go door to door was attempted in Ohio and lost in a court. That freedom is upheld by the supreme court. Freedom of relgion and freedom of speech.
Here’s an idea. Make ’em a deal. I buy something from you if you buy something from me. It goes like this, They say, “Sir, would you like to buy some solar panels?” You say “Sure, if you make a donation to me right here and right now on behalf of the Lung Association. How much can I put you down for $500 or a grand? All I need is your driver’s license and your VISA or MasterCard.” — They won’t stick around for long….
Again, why can’t we boycott the advertisers that are on the door to door flyers, and let them know that we are boycotting.
They will soon get the message and stop this method of trashvertisement.
Pretty sad I had to install motion detection lights, cameras Got a dog on the “vicious list” and keep a hand gun downstairs,upstairs and in my garage. Now our mail boxes are being opened in the middle of the night throughout the whole neighborhood. I’d like to rig up something for that but I’m sure it’s Illegal lol.