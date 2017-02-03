TEMECULA: Menifee man arrested after going on vandalism spree

TEMECULA – Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly went on a drug-fueled vandalism spree throughout Temecula Thursday, Feb. 2.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Ryan Lynn Clark, 32, of Menifee. He was charged with multiple counts of felony vandalism as well as driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sgt. Russell Hilton.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station began receiving numerous 911 calls about 2:30 p.m., reporting the man’s alleged acts of vandalism. Several 911 callers provided emergency dispatchers with a description of Clark and the vehicle he was driving.

Deputies began searching for Clark, eventually locating him driving in the area of Solana Way and Ynez Road, Hilton explained. Deputies conducted an investigatory traffic stop and contacted Clark in his vehicle.

While speaking with Clark, investigating deputies observed that he was exhibiting the signs and symptoms of being under the influence of drugs.

Deputies arrested Clark and he was booked into the Southwest Justice Center where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail. Clark is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who witnessed or was possibly victimized by Clark should contact Hilton at (951) 696-3000. Callers should refer to incident file number TE170330170 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

3 Responses to "TEMECULA: Menifee man arrested after going on vandalism spree"

  1. Tiffany   February 3, 2017 at 7:04 am

    This article is so jumbled. It says that Hilton is on bail, but Hilton is the sheriff

    • Kim Harris   February 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      Thanks for bringing it to our attention. Unfortunately sometimes news happens so fast, it’s tough to edit in a timely manner. Helpful readers such as yourself are always appreciated for bringing these things to our attention. The story has been updated. Kim Harris, Managing Editor

  2. Ann   February 3, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Thanks for the reports

