TEMECULA: Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision

TEMECULA – A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with another vehicle Friday, April 7. The deadly accident happened in the area of Ynez Road, between Tierra Vista and Rancho Vista Road, in Temecula.

Emergency first responders rushed to the scene of the deadly crash about 5:35 p.m., after several people called 911 to report the two-vehicle collision.

When sheriff and fire personnel arrived at the location they found two wrecked vehicles, with vehicle parts and debris strewn across most of Ynez Road.

The two vehicles were described as a motorcycle and a small Toyota passenger vehicle.

Firefighter/paramedics quickly determined the motorcycle rider sustained major traumatic injuries when he was ejected from his motorcycle. Despite life-saving efforts, the rider succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Robert Christolon.

The motorcyclist’s name has been withheld, pending notification of the victim’s family.

The driver of the Toyota had complaints of pain and was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire spokeswoman Jody Hagemann later confirmed the motorcycle rider died at the scene and the Toyota driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula PD’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During their investigation, Traffic Unit members determined the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ynez Road when, for an unknown reason, he crossed into the oncoming southbound lanes of traffic. When he did so, he collided head-on with the Toyota, which was being driven the opposite direction.

Ynez Road was temporarily closed to through traffic, between Tierra Vista and Rancho Vista Road. The roadway remained closed for several hours while the Temecula Police Traffic Unit conducted an investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the fatal collision is urged to contact Officer Carpenter at the Temecula Police Department at (951) 696-3000. Callers can refer to incident file number TE170970108 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.