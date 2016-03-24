TEMECULA: Motorists rush to assist a teenage girl crying for help

TEMECULA – Reports of a juvenile female hanging out the window of a moving vehicle screaming for help brought citizens and law enforcement officials rushing to the girl’s aid March 24, Michael Vasquez, public information officer for Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The incident, that occurred at about 12 p.m., caused concerned citizens to intervene on the girl’s behalf and brought a flood of 911 calls into the sheriff’s emergency communications center. Multiple 911 callers stated the girl was screaming and pleading for help from inside the moving truck, which she was attempting to drive northbound on Margarita Road. The girl, who was described as being in her mid-teens, was seen attempting to drive away from an adult male who had exited the truck.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police Station responded to the reported incident, which was dispatched as a high-priority, unknown trouble, according to Vasquez.

Upon arrival, deputies found the truck pulled over to the side of Margarita Road near Overland Trail with the juvenile inside it. Numerous other cars and witnesses were at the scene with the girl. The man who had exited the vehicle, whom deputies learned was the girl’s father, was waiting for deputies a short distance away.

The deputies’ investigation revealed the father, who was not identified, was driving his daughter to an unknown location when the girl decided “she did not want to go where the father wanted her to go,” Vasquez said.

The girl began screaming to nearby citizens and motorists for help, causing the father to exit the truck. After the father had exited the vehicle, the girl attempted unsuccessfully to drive it away from the location. Callers described seeing the girl hanging out the window, waving her arms and screaming for help. Other motorists seeing the unfolding incident believed the girl was possibly being kidnapped, at which time numerous people intervened on the girl’s behalf.

The father explained to investigating deputies his daughter’s behavior was so out of control, he had exited the truck and walked away in an attempt to calm her and diffuse the situation.

Deputies determined that although the daughter’s actions caused an overwhelming response, both from citizens as well as law enforcement officers, she was never in any danger and the incident was nothing more than a family disturbance.

According to Vasquez, because no crime had occurred and deputies were able to calm the daughter, she was released to the custody of her father and no further investigation was necessary.