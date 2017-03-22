TEMECULA: Officials seek help identifying alleged theft suspects

TEMECULA – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying four people who were allegedly working together when they stole a cellular phone Monday, Jan. 23. The phone was stolen from a crowded Sprint store at Promenade Temecula in the 40000 block of Winchester Road in Temecula. Video surveillance obtained from the business showed three black males and a black female enter the Sprint store, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Steve Fredericks.

The surveillance video captured the four subjects “intermittently wandering the store, and walking in and out of the store, before circling around a cellular phone display,” Fredericks explained in a written press release after the theft.

“Two of the males attempted to rip phones from the display they were tethered to,” Fredericks wrote. “Only one of them was successful, and the group ran from the store with the stolen telephone.”

The alleged suspects all appear to be adults, either in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities or who witnessed the theft should contact Detective Medina at (951) 696-3000. Callers can refer to incident file number TE170270080 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.