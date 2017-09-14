Temecula pays tribute to those who lost lives in 9-11 terror attacks

By on No Comment

9-15-17-local-temecula-pays-tribute-photo-1

Aurora Morgan, 4, signs a keepsake journal that is offered annually since the beginning of Temecula’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in 2004. Shane Gibson photo


9-15-17-local-temecula-pays-tribute-photo-2

Boy Scout Troop 148 present the colors during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo


9-15-17-local-temecula-pays-tribute-photo-3

Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the start of the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo


9-15-17-local-temecula-pays-tribute-photo-4

People gather at the Temecula Duck Pond to listen to various city dignitaries speak and remember those effected and who have lost their lives to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Shane Gibson photo


9-15-17-local-temecula-pays-tribute-photo-5

Heather Rickman and her son Colton, 2, listen to various city dignitaries speak during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo


, , , ,

Temecula pays tribute to those who lost lives in 9-11 terror attacks added by on
View all posts by Shane Gibson →

Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker