Aurora Morgan, 4, signs a keepsake journal that is offered annually since the beginning of Temecula’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in 2004. Shane Gibson photo
Boy Scout Troop 148 present the colors during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the start of the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo
People gather at the Temecula Duck Pond to listen to various city dignitaries speak and remember those effected and who have lost their lives to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Shane Gibson photo
Heather Rickman and her son Colton, 2, listen to various city dignitaries speak during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Temecula Duck Pond, Sept. 11. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula pays tribute to those who lost lives in 9-11 terror attacks added by on Shane Gibson September 14, 2017
