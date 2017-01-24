Temecula Scouts help local families over the holidays

Timmy Dull

Special to Valley News

Boy Scouts of America Troop 384 from Temecula takes great pride in helping the community. They recently helped five families in need for the holidays. In partnership with Murrieta Valley High School and Gardner Middle School, the troop gathered, wrapped and delivered presents for the Adopt a Family program.

In addition to helping those individual families in the program, each year Troop 384 partners with the Temecula Food Pantry to collect, package and hand out food to needy families. This year, the troop collected over 2,000 pounds of food. The Scouts volunteered for three days in December to distribute food and toys to families for the holidays.

All of this community service is in line with the Scouts’ oath to help other people at all times and perform a duty to the community. For more information about becoming a Scout or about Troop 384, visit www.troop384.com .