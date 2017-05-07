TEMECULA: Three firefighters hospitalized after engine wreck

By on 4 Comments

TEMECULA – Details are still emerging after a City of Temecula fire engine was involved in a what was believed to be a solo-vehicle wreck earlier today in Temecula. The accident, which sent three Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters to the hospital, happened on Ynez Road between Santiago and La Paz Roads in Temecula.

All three members from the engine crew were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Joe Fanaselle photo
All three members from the engine crew were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Joe Fanaselle photo

The accident was reported shortly before 11 a.m., after Engine 84 from the City of Temecula was involved in a crash and ended up in a field after smashing through a fence, several trees and a drainage ditch.

California Highway Patrol officers, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police Station, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire personnel and American Medical Response medics responded to the reported wreck.

AMR medics eventually transported all three crew member by ground ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Officials at the scene later advised on-scene media that the crew was “OK.”

According to witnesses, the engine appeared to have been traveling southbound on Ynez Road when it crossed the opposing lanes of traffic and left the roadway before ending up about 30 to 40 feet off the roadway in a residential front yard.

The fire engine sustained moderate damage in the crash. Joe Fanaselle photo
The fire engine sustained moderate damage in the crash. Joe Fanaselle photo

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire officials were expected to provide more details in a press release to be issued soon.

It was not immediately known if the engine was responding to an emergency call for service at the time of the crash, and it is not known what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Traffic was not impacted while officials investigated the cause of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Cal Fire/Riverside County fire officials discuss the accident. Joe Fanaselle photo
Cal Fire/Riverside County fire officials discuss the accident. Joe Fanaselle photo

, , , , , , ,

TEMECULA: Three firefighters hospitalized after engine wreck added by on
View all posts by Trevor Montgomery →

Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

4 Responses to "TEMECULA: Three firefighters hospitalized after engine wreck"

  1. Ann Brooks   May 7, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Rain?

    Reply
  2. Tim R   May 9, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Looks like our good ol’ boys had one too many drinks… Boys will be boys 🙂

    Reply
  3. Justice   May 10, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Was the driver texting?😁

    Reply
  4. Rusty   August 2, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    The fire engine sustained moderate damage in the crash.

    are you kidding me? that front passenger wheel is like 4 feet back from working location, the entire under carriage, suspension, steering, is Huge damage!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker