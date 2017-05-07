TEMECULA: Three firefighters hospitalized after engine wreck

TEMECULA – Details are still emerging after a City of Temecula fire engine was involved in a what was believed to be a solo-vehicle wreck earlier today in Temecula. The accident, which sent three Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters to the hospital, happened on Ynez Road between Santiago and La Paz Roads in Temecula.





The accident was reported shortly before 11 a.m., after Engine 84 from the City of Temecula was involved in a crash and ended up in a field after smashing through a fence, several trees and a drainage ditch.

California Highway Patrol officers, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police Station, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire personnel and American Medical Response medics responded to the reported wreck.

AMR medics eventually transported all three crew member by ground ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Officials at the scene later advised on-scene media that the crew was “OK.”

According to witnesses, the engine appeared to have been traveling southbound on Ynez Road when it crossed the opposing lanes of traffic and left the roadway before ending up about 30 to 40 feet off the roadway in a residential front yard.





Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire officials were expected to provide more details in a press release to be issued soon.

It was not immediately known if the engine was responding to an emergency call for service at the time of the crash, and it is not known what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Traffic was not impacted while officials investigated the cause of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.



