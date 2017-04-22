TEMECULA: Two deputies hospitalized after two-vehicle wreck

TEMECULA – Two Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and another driver suffered minor injuries when they were involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision Friday, April 21.

The accident, that sent both deputies to the hospital with unspecified injuries, happened at the intersection of Margarita Road and Temecula Parkway in Temecula about 3:20 p.m.

The two vehicles, described as a marked, Riverside County Sheriff’s SUV and a white, full-size pickup truck, collided in the intersection, causing traffic to back up for several miles. Both vehicles sustained moderated damage and both had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries, and was evaluated and treated at the scene. He declined further medical treatment.

After the two deputies were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment and the wrecked vehicles were removed from the roadway, traffic quickly returned to normal.

It was not immediately known which sheriff’s station the two injured deputies were assigned to and no other details about the crash were immediately available.

