Temecula Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care to kick off new year with upcoming meeting

MENIFEE – Another year of windfall donations to local charities is slated to kick off Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. when the Temecula Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care conducts its first meeting of 2017. Doors for the meeting will open at 6:30 p.m.

While the inaugural year of meetings were hosted at Leoness Cellars Winery, in 2017 meetings will take place at the Paradise & Pines venue, located at 30065 Woodbine Lane in Menifee. First year membership in this women’s philanthropic organization exceeded organizers’ expectations, with as many as 125 women writing checks to local charities. With a more centralized Southern Riverside County location, inquiries and RSVPs for the quarterly meetings this year are already on the rise.

Launched in January 2016, the local chapter of this international organization is credited with more than $43,000 in donations to four local charities: Young Life, Hope’s Community Closet, Project TOUCH and Western Eagle. Hundreds of Riverside Country residents of all ages were the recipients of school clothing and supplies, housing assistance for the homeless, camp scholarships, free meals and services provided by the four organizations selected at the quarterly meetings.

Open to women of all ages and backgrounds, the local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care is a fun way to meet up with friends, co-workers and neighbors and make a difference in the valley. There are no requirements for volunteering or fundraising, nor does the chapter have any overhead expenses. Quarterly meetings last only one hour, and members bring their checkbook to write out a $100 tax deductible donation to the winning organizations. Members nominate charities and three are invited to make a brief spontaneous presentation at the meeting. Members vote by secret ballot and whichever organization receives the most votes from members in attendance is declared the quarterly recipient, and all members then write out a check to the charity.

“We have more than 100 women each quarter waiting to write out a check to a local charity in need. There couldn’t be an easier way to make an immediate impact in our community,” said Cathy Early, spokeswoman for the organization.

“Some women also have employers who will match contributions to the charity donations made by their employees, which further increases the total funds that can be awarded locally,” she said.

In order to participate and nominate a local charity, women must complete a commitment form online, attend one quarterly meeting and make a donation to the winning organization. All members are expected to make the $100 donation to the winning charity each quarter. If unable to attend a meeting, women on the roster still commit to make the $100 donation.

Comprised of women of all ages and backgrounds, there are more than 350 similar chapters in operation around the U.S. and in several foreign countries. Karen Dunigan, former mayor of Jackson, Michigan, pitched the concept to her friends and colleagues 10 years ago, and the first chapter was organized November 2006.

For more information about the new local chapter or to make a donation online, visit www.100womenwhocaretv.weebly.com, email a representative at 100WWCTV@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.