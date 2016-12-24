Temecula Valley Elks #2801 honors post vets

Michael McCracken, founder and president of the “Veterans – Temecula Valley” and city councilman recognized Elk member, Robert “Bob” Walker for his outstanding community service, both in the lodge and in the community.

The Tribute to Veterans and Award Presentations took place at the Temecula Valley Elks Lodge on November 29, following a dinner. McCracken began the program giving the history of the organization, “Veterans – Temecula Valley.” This was their 11th annual Tribute to Veterans. This year they honored five veterans in the community: Cesar Adan, MCPO, US Navy (Ret.); Robert “Bob” Walker, US Navy; John Hernandez, MSgt. USMC (Ret.); Phillip Byrd, Lt. Col. USAR (Ret.); and Rick Marruffo, SCPO, USN (Ret.).

In addition to a plaque and certificate from “Veterans – Temecula Valley,” each recipient was presented a certificate from California State Senator, Jeff Stone by Mrs. Sales McCracken.