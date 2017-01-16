Temecula Valley Elks #2801 recognize Hoop Shoot free throw competition winners

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Elks Lodge No. 2801 held their annual Hoop Shoot free throw competition in December and recently invited the five Hoop Shoot first place winners Peyton Cronin, Alison Chapin, Joseph Azzarell, Taj Jackson and Tyler Hernandez to the lodge for a recognition dinner. Following the dinner, Lodge Hoop Shoot Chairman “Spike” Lunn presented them with a shirt from the Elks with the “Temecula Valley Elks #2801” printed on the shirt, along with “2016 – 2017 Hoop Shoot.” The students will wear the shirts at the Elks Southeast District Hoop Shoot competition that will take place in January at Mt. San Jacinto College.

