Temecula wins statewide award from the League of California Cities

TEMECULA – The League of California Cities selected Temecula as a 2017 Helen Putnam Award winner. The 2017 award winners were honored Sept. 13, during the opening general session of the League’s annual Conference and Expo at the Sacramento Convention Center. Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Rahn proudly accepted the honor on behalf of its citizens.

“Arts and culturally rich opportunities help to shape and define the character of a community and generate a strong sense of pride,” Edwards said. “When we celebrate different cultures, it brings the community together and helps newcomers feel welcome.”

Temecula won the Economic Development through the Arts award for its First Fridays program. Temecula’s walkable arts district attracts residents and visitors with antique shops, unique restaurants, galleries, museums, performing arts venues and public art. The city works with more than 40 nonprofit organizations, professional associations, local businesses and school districts to feature a variety of local artists amid great music and food. These keystone cultural resources support the economy and elevate the city’s profile as a creative community and cultural tourism destination.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the city and our extraordinary staff for continuing to develop novel programs that keep Temecula vibrant and a model of community engagement in California,” Rahn said.

Established in 1982, the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence recognizes outstanding cities that deliver the highest quality and level of service in the most effective manner possible. Particular attention and credit is given to applications specifically advancing the League’s strategic priorities, www.cacities.org/priorities, which are determined each year by the board of directors.

Each year, California’s 482 cities make unique contributions to their communities that improve people’s lives and city operations. The Helen Putnam Award recognizes this contribution by honoring city governments that have demonstrated collaborative approaches to solving challenging problems in their communities. The Award for Excellence was established in memory of former Petaluma Mayor and League President Helen Putnam. Her lifetime commitment to excellence in city government set an example for all of us. The League celebrates her life and service through this award.

The award is given annually in 12 categories: CCS Partnership Intergovernmental Collaboration; Community Services and Economic Development; Economic Development Through the Arts; Enhancing Public Trust, Ethics and Community Involvement; Health and Wellness Programs; Housing Programs and Innovations; Internal Administration; League Partners Award for Excellence in City-Business Relations; Planning and Environmental Quality; Public Safety; Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation and the Ruth Vreeland Award for Engaging Youth in City Government. Of 154 submissions, 13 were recognized for their outstanding programs.

Established in 1898, the League of California Cities is a statewide association that advocates for cities with the state and federal governments and provides education and training services to elected and appointed city officials. For more information, visit www.cacities.org.