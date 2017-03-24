Temecula woman killed after plowing into tree identified

TEMECULA – Authorities today, March 24, released the name of a motorist who died when her compact car slammed into a tree just west of Temecula.

Jillann Johnson, 46, of Temecula died shortly after 10 a.m.., Thursday, March 23, in the 43400 block of De Luz Road, near Via Vaquero, just north of the Cross Creek Golf Club.

“This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a seatbelt, ”California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig said. He said Johnson was driving her 2007 Mini Cooper westbound on De Luz when she allowed the vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder of the hilly two-lane road.

The victim apparently over-corrected while trying to steer back onto the pavement and “veered across the eastbound lane, onto the south shoulder, where, sliding sideways, (her vehicle) struck a tree with on the right side,” he said.

Johnson, who was not strapped in, was thrown from the car, suffering blunt force trauma, according to the CHP.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived a few minutes later and pronounced her dead at the scene.

