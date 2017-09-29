Border Patrol vehicle stop nets 75-pound cocaine seizure

TEMECULA —Two men were arrested by Border Patrol agents Thursday, Sept. 28, for smuggling nearly $1 million worth of cocaine on Interstate 15 in Temecula.

The arrest took place after the agents conducted a vehicle stop on the men, who were traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu sedan on the northbound I-15 near the Border Patrol checkpoint.

During the vehicle stop, one of the agents conducted an exterior search of the Chevrolet Malibu with a Border Patrol K-9, resulting in a positive alert. The agents conducted a further search of the vehicle and discovered 32 bundles of cocaine stashed in the front wheel wells and bumper.

The bundles of cocaine weighed 75.96 pounds and had an estimated street value of $987,454.

The alleged smugglers, both of whom are 30 years of age, are currently in custody at a Riverside County detention facility and are facing state narcotics smuggling charges.

Since Oct. 1, 2016, Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector have seized 2,690 pounds of cocaine.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.