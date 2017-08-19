 Five displaced by Temecula Fire

TEMECULA – Firefighters today, Aug. 19, extinguished a fire that burned two homes and displaced five people. The fire broke out shortly before midnight Friday in the 46000 block of

Pinon Pine Way, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Initially, the fire burned in the garage and second story of a single-family home and later spread to a neighboring residence, she said.

One adult was displaced from the first house, and two adults and two children were displaced from the second house, Newman said.

The 41 firefighters deployed to the second alarm fire managed to contain it in both structures by 2:36 a.m., but not before it had caused $350,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross was summoned to assist those who were displaced.