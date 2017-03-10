Man suspected of molesting boy in library bathroom

TEMECULA – Police today, March 10, announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Temecula man suspected of molesting a teenage boy in a public library.

Garrett Christian Gooch was taken into custody Wednesday, March 8, following a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation into the alleged Feb. 4 assault.

Gooch was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of annoying a minor, committing lewd acts on a child and attempted

sodomy of a minor. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody Thursday, March 9.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Fredericks, the suspect and 13-year-old boy met via a social media platform, and Gooch allegedly arranged to meet the youth at the Temecula Public Library on Pauba Road.

Gooch allegedly took the boy into a stall in the men’s bathroom that afternoon and performed various sex acts before he was interrupted, the sergeant said.

Detectives learned of the alleged activity about a week later and initiated an investigation that eventually led them to Gooch, who was arrested without incident at his residence on Corte Carmela, according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspect has no prior documented felony convictions.

