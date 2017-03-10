Man suspected of molesting boy in library bathroom

TEMECULA – Police today, March 10, announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Temecula man suspected of molesting a teenage boy in a public library.
Garrett Christian Gooch was taken into custody Wednesday, March 8, following a Riverside County sheriff’s investigation into the alleged Feb. 4 assault.
Gooch was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of annoying a minor, committing lewd acts on a child and attempted
sodomy of a minor. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody Thursday, March 9.
According to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Fredericks, the suspect and 13-year-old boy met via a social media platform, and Gooch allegedly arranged to meet the youth at the Temecula Public Library on Pauba Road.
Gooch allegedly took the boy into a stall in the men’s bathroom that afternoon and performed various sex acts before he was interrupted, the sergeant said.
Detectives learned of the alleged activity about a week later and initiated an investigation that eventually led them to Gooch, who was arrested without incident at his residence on Corte Carmela, according to sheriff’s officials.
The suspect has no prior documented felony convictions.
Perfect example of how backwards our criminal justice system is!!! This is an absolute outrage!!! So since this freak has the $1000 to post bail, he is out loose and free. I guarantee this wasn’t this guy’s first offense either!!!! Well he better have a really good attorney because even criminals have a code of conduct. Too bad our justice system lets these creeps out just to do it to some other poor little kid whose life will be forever changed!!!! God, this makes me so furious!!! What the heck is wrong with that judge??? That judge is just as bad as the defendant, if not worse, because he deliberately is endangering and exposing more innocent kids who will become victims of this pervert. The poor boy and his parents must feel totally betrayed and angered by this judge’s bad decision. Even criminals have harsh consequences for disgusting pedophiles, so why doesn’t our criminal justice system?!! This is unbelievable and inexcusable!!!