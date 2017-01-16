TEMECULA: Firefighters quickly contain early-morning residential garage fire

TEMECULA – Firefighters quickly knocked down an early-morning residential fire Monday, Jan. 16. The fire happened about 12:51 a.m., in the 31000 block of Via San Carlos, south of Loma Linda Road and north of Kent Hintergardt Park, in Temecula.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Temecula Police station were dispatched to the fire after calls began flooding in to Riverside County emergency dispatchers from numerous citizens calling 911 to report the blaze.

Twenty-one firefighters from five engine companies, and one truck company responded to the reported fire, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Tawny Castro. They were assisted by a breathing support unit.

While emergency first responders were en route to the location, several callers reported hearing what they believed to be gunfire and multiple explosions coming from inside the garage at the residence.

Based on the reports of gunfire and explosions, Cal Fire personnel staged nearby the residence, while deputies checked to ensure nobody was firing rounds from inside the home.

Temecula PD officials began arriving at the structure fire less than two minutes after the call was dispatched.

Deputies reported finding two vehicles fully engulfed in flames inside a garage at a two-story, single family residence. The garage was also consumed in flames.

Deputies quickly ensured there were no occupants still inside the burning residence and determined the sounds of explosions were likely caused by tires on the vehicles exploding from the intense heat of the fire.

Firefighters arrived moments later and mounted an aggressive attack on the blaze.

While firefighters battled the blaze, deputies assisted with traffic and crowd control in and around the area of the fire.

Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company personnel were summoned to the scene to shut off utilities to the residence, to ensure the safety of firefighters and other emergency personnel.

Firefighters managed to knock down the blaze within 20 minutes and the fire was fully contained just before 1:30 a.m., according to Castro.

Fire resources were expected to remain on scene for about two hours for extensive overhaul.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.