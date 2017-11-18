Temescal Canyon brings home Boys’ Water Polo and Girls’ Tennis CIF titles

The Temescal Canyon boys’ water polo team defeated Don Lugo 10-7 to win the CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center this past weekend. The title is the first for the program that is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The Titans fell in their previous championship games in 2011, 2012 and 2015, but now Head Coach Kevin Smith and his Titans can hang that one banner they have been seeking.

The Titans led most of the game as senior Paulo Melendez scored twice early in the first quarter which helped the Titans carry some momentum as they took a 6-4 lead into halftime. The Temescal Canyon defense allowed just two more goals to be scored and outshot Don Lugo, 31-19 in the victory. Other scorers for the Titans included Cooper Smith, Conner Strabel and Nick Johnson who all netted two goals.

On the Girls’ tennis courts Temescal Canyon (20-3) was also firing on all cylinders last week when they met up with Orange High School in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 finals at The Claremont Club. Orange came into the match-up with an unbeaten record, 23-0.

Temescal Canyon only lost three times this season, twice to Elsinore and once to Great Oak. The Lady Titans finished second in the Sunbelt League behind Elsinore, but caught fire through the playoffs with wins over Rubidoux, Katella, Westminster and Montclair before the final match against Orange.

Laural Hebein, who is in year No. 14 for Temescal Canyon as the head coach, rallied behind her girls as they scored eight wins in singles and five more in doubles. Sweeps came from Keeley Arendt (6-2, 6-2, 6-1) and Addie Whaley (6-3, 7-5, 6-4) as they helped power the Lady Titans past Orange to win the Division 5 CIF-SS Girls’ Tennis Championship.