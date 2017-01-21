Third in a series of storms could hit as early as Saturday evening

RIVERSIDE – The third in a series of powerful rainstorms is expected to hit the Riverside County as early as this evening, although some isolated showers are expected today.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers today with westerly winds of up to 25 mph. The chance of measurable rain increases to 50 percent in the evening hours.

Of the three rain systems that have moved through the area this week, Sunday’s is expected to be the coldest and windiest, but not necessarily the wettest. Wind advisories and other warnings are expected to be in effect for most of the day.

During a 12-hour period ending at 8 a.m. Friday, rainfall recorded around the county included 0.83 of an inch in Pine Cove; 0.69 in Vista Grande; 0.63 at Tick Ridge; 0.59 in Keenwild; 0.51 in Poppet Flat; 0.46 in Hemet; 0.39 in

Cranston; 0.36 in Beaumont and Garner Valley; 0.30 at Presidential Park in Riverside; 0.26 at the Riverside Airport; 0.25 in Clark and Murrieta; 0.22 at Vail Lake; 0.21 in Anza; 0.20 in French Valley and Sage; 0.17 at March Air Force Base; 0.13 in Idyllwild; 0.11 in Cabazon, Pinyon Pines and at the Whitewater Trout Farm; 0.10 at Lake Matthews; 0.08 in Gilman Hot Springs, Portrero Canyon and Temecula, according to National Weather Service data.

The storms prompted the weather service to issue a slew of warnings and advisories for various parts of the Inland Empire.

Elevations as low as 5,000 feet received 5 to 10 inches of snow, 1 to 2 feet could fall in areas from 5,500 to 6,000 feet and 18 inches to 2 feet of snow could blanket higher peaks, according to the weather service.

Heavy rainfall at times exceeded an inch per hour and scattered thunderstorms may led to flooding in some areas. A flash flood watch for Riverside and the surrounding valleys, the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, was in place through the evening.

The precipitation is expected to continue Monday and may linger into Tuesday. Fair weather should return by midweek.