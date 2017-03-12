Three arrests made in Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation

SAN JACINTO – Three people were arrested today in San Jacinto on suspicion of furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation, authorities said.

The operation was conducted at several businesses within the city, according to San Jacinto police Sgt. Robert Himmelberg.

A minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks adults to buy them liquor, Himmelberg said. The minor indicates they are underage and cannot themselves purchase alcohol.

Adults who agree to purchase alcohol for the minor are arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which carries a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, he said.

